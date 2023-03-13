Jill A. Janzig, 57 of Duluth, died Sunday, March 12th in her home, after a long illness, with her family by her side. Jill was born Aug. 17, 1965, in Duluth to Richard and Joann Petoletti. She graduated from Duluth Central and then Lake Superior College. She met, Craig Janzig while at Central and they were married on Sept. 17, 1987. Jill worked as a Pre School teacher for the infant and toddler program at the Benedictine Heath Center. She enjoyed gardening and antiquing; she was a den mother in the Boy Scouts; followed her sons sports, but most of all, Jill loved spending time with her family. She was a great wife, mother, sister, and auntie.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Petoletti and her brother, Jeff Petoletti.

Jill is survived by her husband, Craig; sons, Chris (Heather) and Corey; her mother, Joann Petoletti; her brother, Steve Petoletti; sister, Patty (Mike) Burgoyne; several nieces and nephews, and her grand dogs, Mirra and Goose and grand cat, Dave. She will be greatly missed.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, March 18th, from 10am to the 11am services at the Dougherty Funeral Home. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to; he American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, https://donate.cancer.org. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by, Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St., Duluth, (218) 727-3555.