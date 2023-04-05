Jessica M. Snyder

Jessica Marie (Draeger) Snyder, 74, of Largo FL passed away April 4, 2023. Born in San Diego, CA, Jessi moved from Michigan to Duluth with her family in 1951 and attended elementary school there, before moving to Carlton, MN. Graduating from Carlton High School in 1966, she was the class valedictorian.

Moving to Houston, TX in 1984, Jessi worked for the Port of Houston as a computer programmer, until her retirement in 2009. She lived in Duluth, MN briefly after retiring, but was finally able to move to Florida away from the cold winters.

She enjoyed singing karaoke, family genealogy, going out dancing and cooking with her special guy, Al, and was an avid reader.

Jessi is survived by her partner Al Muncherian, sister Amy Talarico (Ray Gibson), nephews Paul Talarico (Brenda), Todd Talarico (Tom Yager), and niece Amy Talarico (Greg Hamner) and great nephews Henry and Thomas Talarico and Simon Hamner. She is also survived by many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by parents, Leonard “Chuck” and Theresa “Tess” Draeger, brother-in-law Frank “Poncho” Talarico and husband Gregory Snyder. No service is planned. National Cremation Society - Clearwater, Florida.