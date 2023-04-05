50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Jessica M. Snyder

642dcc0e2c1f610ba9176c45.jpg
Published April 05, 2023 at 3:57 PM

Jessica Marie (Draeger) Snyder, 74, of Largo FL passed away April 4, 2023. Born in San Diego,  CA, Jessi moved from Michigan to Duluth with her family in 1951 and attended elementary school  there, before moving to Carlton, MN. Graduating from Carlton High School in 1966, she was the  class valedictorian.

Moving to Houston, TX in 1984, Jessi worked for the Port of Houston as a computer  programmer, until her retirement in 2009. She lived in Duluth, MN briefly after retiring, but was  finally able to move to Florida away from the cold winters.

She enjoyed singing karaoke, family genealogy, going out dancing and cooking with her special  guy, Al, and was an avid reader.

Jessi is survived by her partner Al Muncherian, sister Amy Talarico (Ray Gibson), nephews Paul  Talarico (Brenda), Todd Talarico (Tom Yager), and niece Amy Talarico (Greg Hamner) and great  nephews Henry and Thomas Talarico and Simon Hamner. She is also survived by many cousins  and friends. She was predeceased by parents, Leonard “Chuck” and Theresa “Tess” Draeger,  brother-in-law Frank “Poncho” Talarico and husband Gregory Snyder. No service is planned. National Cremation Society - Clearwater, Florida.

Modulist Image