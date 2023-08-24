Jerry Warren Neufeld, age 86, passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 21, 2023, in Cloquet, Minnesota. Jerry was born on May 28, 1937, in Glasgow, Montana to parents Aaron and Marie Neufeld. He was the youngest of their six children. The family moved to Mountain Lake and Cotton Minnesota where Jerry spent his childhood. He graduated from Central High School in Duluth, MN in 1955. Jerry served in the Minnesota Air National Guard. In 1959 Jerry married Sharon Rae Hagberg in Duluth, Minnesota. Jerry and Sharon had four children, Cindy, Scott, Shelly, and Nicole. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon, and son Scott, brothers Ewald, Ed, Clarence, Johnny, and sister Nettie.

Jerry studied the electrical trade and became a journeyman electrician. He spent his career as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and I.B.E.W. local 242. His work took him to many locations in the U.S. Jerry and Sharon made the decision to relocate to California in 1964. They spent a period of sixteen years living in Pacifica, California. If Jerry were not working, he would be known for his kind heart spending time with not only his own kids but also neighborhood kids. Rounding up bicycles and motorcycles and taking kids on an event was not a rare occasion for Jerry. He was also an expert at “fixing” and building things out of his garage and enjoyed teaching anyone who had the interest to learn. In 1979 Jerry and Sharon moved their family back to Minnesota where they built their home on Twin Lakes, Cloquet, MN. Jerry was a true outdoorsman who loved fishing, boating, four wheeling, motor cycling, and snowmobiles.

After his retirement from the Electrical Union, Jerry was recruited to serve on a select team whose assignment was to construct the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. Upon accepting this opportunity, he relocated to Moscow and proudly served on this team. While in Russia, Jerry was involved in performing volunteer work for the benefit of local children’s homes. This assignment provided opportunities for Jerry and Sharon to travel and visit many places in Europe.

Jerry is survived by his daughters Cynthia Neufeld, Shelly (Phillip) Pascale, and Nicole Hlavka, grandchildren Caila Sessler, Noah Hlavka, Madison Hlavka and Braeden Hlavka, and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service in Dougherty Funeral Home 600 East 2nd St. Duluth, MN 55805. The burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.