Jerry Thomas Runstrom, 75, of Cloquet, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Jerry was born August 16, 1947, in Duluth to Reidar and Katherine (Krause) Runstrom. He grew up on his family farm in Barnum and graduated in 1965. After graduation, he worked with his dad at the U.S. Steel Plant before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1968-1969. Jerry was an Iron Worker for Local 512, working over 30 years, and retiring in 2009.

He met the love of his life, Patti Runstrom, and they married on August 21, 1976. Together they raised two daughters, Lisa and Carrie, that he could never say “no” to. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the deer shack with the guys, and going to gun shows. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, as they were the light of his life. He could fix anything, from rebuilding tractors and fixing farm machinery, to building his family home.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Reidar and Katherine Runstrom; and father- and mother-in-law Edward and Melba Stevens.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patti Runstrom; daughters, Lisa Runstrom (Justin O’Leary) and Carrie (Ricky) Rice; grandchildren Cayden, Camden, and Carli; step-grandchildren Olivia, Anders, and Ian; brothers Jim (Laura) Runstrom, John Runstrom, Tom Runstrom; sisters Peggy (Mike) Sway, Mary Hoffman, Kristy Balut; special sister-in-law Linda Stevens; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 4th, 2023, from 1:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. at The River Inn in Scanlon. The burial will follow at 6:00 p.m. at Mount Salem Cemetery in Mahtowa.