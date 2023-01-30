Jerry Michael Goar

Jerry M. Goar, age 88 of Duluth, MN, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born and raised in the Morristown, MN area. Upon his graduation from Denfeld High School in 1952, Jerry joined the Army, and spent a year in Korea. He was proud to have traveled on the Honor Flight April 14, 2018. Jerry retired from St. Louis County as District Engineer. He excelled at swimming, obtaining many first-place ribbons. He loved hunting at the deer shack, and at home he enjoyed watching the deer he fed daily. He had a strong love for Labrador Retrievers. His biggest passion was cooking on his well-known infrared grills for many occasions.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Lola (nee; Sweeney) Goar; stepson, James “Jimmy” Davis; brother, Richard “Dick” Goar; and sister-in law, Joyce Goar.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Goar; children, Dona (Mike) Anderson, Michael (Tammy) Goar, and Judy Larson; his bonus children, Tina (Dale) Anderson, Shawn Davis, and Jason Davis; grandchildren, Chad, Grant, Ashley, Paul, Riley, Cody, Donald, Scott, Tara, Carissa, Kyle, Hannah, and JJ; great-grandchildren, Connor, Colbie, Kollyns, Aaron, Max and Luke; brother, Tom Goar; sister-in-law, Judy Goar; Special Barber, Warren Chesney; and many extended family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5-7:00 p.m. in Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E Second Street, Duluth, MN and continues Friday, February 3rd at 12: 00 p.m. until the Funeral Service starting at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the VFW or All-American Club. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.