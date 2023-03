Nov. 11, 1945 - March 23, 2023

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Jerry J. Archambeau Jr., 77, Superior, Wis., died Thursday, March 23, in his home from an illness.

A celebration of life will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Belgian Club in Superior.

Arrangements by Affordable Cremation and Burial in Duluth, Minn.