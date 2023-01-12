Jerome A. Lood

Jerome “Jerry” Lood, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec 16, 2022.

Jerry had a love for steelhead fishing and enjoyed taking his family to his infamous fishing “hot-spots”. He will be remembered for his kindness, generous nature, and his tasty homemade fudge and nut-goodie bars.

Jerry is survived by son Stephen (Kris), daughter Tracy (John), son David (Anita); grandchildren Brandon, Jonathon, Haley, Jesse, Shaun, Donovan, Stephanie, Brooke; seven great grandchildren; sisters Kathy, Linda, Barb; friend Mary.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.