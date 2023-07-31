Jennifer Lynn St. George (Miskaadèsiikwe), 42, Duluth, MN resident, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Jenny was born on August 13, 1980, in Minneapolis to Karen Marie Haldorson St. George and Victor Lucius St. George. She grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from South High School in 1998. She attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa where she studied teaching.

She married Manuel Lee Ojeda. While the marriage did not last, they had two wonderful children, Mathias Rex St. George Ojeda, and Dexter James St. George Ojeda. The greatest tragedy of their lives was losing Dexter to cancer in 2018.

Jenny advocated for children’s cancer research, mentored families impacted by children’s cancer, and lent her support to others experiencing health crisis.

She loved going to family reunions and spending time with her cousins who lived many states away. Family stories and gossip delighted her.

She was a gifted writer and artist. Her eye for detail and steady hand showed through in her drawing and painting, and her command of language in writing displayed a sure grasp of humanity and love.

Jenny decided to stop fighting her autoimmune disease (Polyarteritis Nodosa Vasculitis). Her decision was fully supported by her family. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her son Dexter, her cousin Kevin Houck, and her grandparents.

She is survived by her son, Mat (Emma Carter); her parents; many loving friends (especially Naomi Lenzen and Bubba Ratajek) and family members.

The family would like to thank the staff of Residential Services, Inc.; the doctors and nurses who tended to her care; and the Hospice team at Essentia who did such a wonderful job.

A Visitation will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Elim Lutheran Church, 6101 Cody Street in Duluth, and will continue until the Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. There will also be a pipe ceremony held at Elim, on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 6:00 PM.

