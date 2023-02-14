Jeffrey Mark Gilbertson, 72, of Duluth MN, passed away on February 12, 2023.

Jeff was born in Duluth on June 25, 1950. He graduated from Duluth East High School and went on to serve a term of duty in the United States Air Force as an airplane mechanic. Once back home he was employed by BNSF Railroad, where worked for many years as a switchman.

Jeff loved to spend time along the shores of Lake Superior and outdoors with his family. He served as Scout Master for Troop 29, enjoying many outings together with his son. He loved playing golf and participated in many tournaments and outings with his friends and family. He learned the art of macramé and stained glass and enjoyed creating pieces for family and friends. Later on in his life Jeff spent much of his time with his church family, helping out with various custodial activates and A/V for services.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Violet and Stanley Gilbertson; and brother-in-law, Lionel Blaido.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Doug (Cheri) Gilbertson and Jennifer (Mikel) Roe; grandchildren, Nathan, Aubrey, Emily, Anna, Brooke, Maiya and Evan; sister, Linda (Kirk) Jenkinson; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Dick) Robertz, Ann Blaido, Carol (Bror) Heikkinen and Rita (Mel) Opp; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 25th at Peace in Christ Lutheran Church, 5007 Maple Grove Rd, with Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Peace in Christ Lutheran Church.

