Jeffrey Louis Stafne, passed away June 26, 2023,at the age of 74. He was born October 16, 1948, in Fargo North Dakota. Jeff was a kind a gentle soul who loved animals and small children more than most. Jeff is a Central High School graduate, and attended Lake Superior College and received a degree in Marketing and Merchandising. He worked for Frito Lay for awhile until he began a career at Sam’s Club as a warehouse worker. Jeff was always a cowboy from the time he was a young boy. Nothing made him happier than sharing his love of horses with others. Jeff is survived by his daughter Trisha, Anna Stafne, his sons Robb (Sonja) Kennedy, Troy (Theresa) Kennedy, grandchildren, Alecia, Ambrosia, Cerridwen, Odessa, Taven, and Soren. Surviving siblings are Sally Falconer (Alan), Bob Stafne (Patti Hamilton), Tom Stafne, (Merlinda), Donna Stafne (Larry) and Cheryl, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog Stormy.