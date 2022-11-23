Jeffery “Jethro” Donald Ronning, 57, of Duluth, MN passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2022 at Solvay Hospice House.

Jeffery was a union painter and belonged to the local 106.

He will be missed by his wife, Lora; children, Angela (Jake) and Mike (Jessica); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Gail; and aunts, Kathy and Peggy.

Visitation to be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, Nov. 28th at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy, with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 PM.

