Jeff L Muellner

Jeffery Lee Muellner, 66, of Duluth Minnesota passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023 with family by his side. He was born June 9, 1957 to Rita and Leo Muellner. Jeff graduated from Central High School in 1975. At the age of 23 years old, he was hired by the U-Haul Company of MN and spent the next 43 years working in different positions including store & district manager. He enjoyed his work and the relationships he made.

Jeff met his wife Cheryl (Park) as a teenager and recently celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Jeff and Cheryl enjoyed traveling with their RV, staying at campgrounds, and going to flea markets. In addition, Jeff was known for being a handyman. In his spare time, he enjoyed home improvements, building & creating unique projects, gardening, and spending time with family. He was eager to help others and was known for being kind and thoughtful. Jeff’s sentiment: “It’s been a good life; I have been blessed with wonderful family and friends”.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Jeff is survived by his wife Cheryl; their daughter Angelique (Peter) Thibault, granddaughter Max, and grandson Aidan; his siblings Carelle (Ted) Stein, Kathy Rajala (Fred Hanf), Scott (Laura) Muellner, Karen (Tom) Habert, Russel Muellner (Tamy Robison), David (Amy) Muellner, Kevin (Debby) Muellner, Keith Muellner (Felix Rangel); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family of Jeff would like to thank both Home Hospice & Solvay Hospice teams for all of their kindness & support.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life & luncheon on Saturday, August 19th from 11:00-2:00 at the Rice Lake Town Hall. 4107 West Beyer Road Duluth MN 55803.