Jeanne R. Downs, 88, lifelong Superior resident, died peacefully, Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Villa Marina Health and Rehabilitation with loving family by her side.

She was born in Superior, September 20, 1934, the daughter of George Senn and Delia Ahlstrom.

She was a graduate of the former Central High School in Superior and went on to further her education at WITC, earning her degree in Fashion Merchandise and Marketing.

Jeanne was united in marriage to longtime business and community leader, William M. Downs Jr., September 26, 1953, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before his passing on January 11, 2009.

Jeanne was a longtime active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior where she was a member of the Altar Guild, Martha’s Circle, and PEO.

She was also a member of the WITC Alumni Association where she served as president as well as the UWS Foundation. She was previously an active member of the Superior Jaycees and the Elks Lodge 403.

Jeanne was an animal lover who loved her cats dearly and was a longtime supporter of the Douglas County Humane Society.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Lorinda (Tom) Ledin, Superior, WI; sons, William (Diane) Downs, III, Superior, WI, and David Downs, Superior, WI; grandchildren, Chelsey Ledin, of the Twin Cities, Tyler Ledin, Superior, WI, Donny Downs, of the Twin Cities, Sara (Devin) Lusk, Winsted, MN, Cody (Hannah) Downs, Cloquet, MN, Abby Downs, Superior, Nikki (Evan Sheff) Darker, Carlton, MN; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Cheryl Senn, Joanne Senn, Donna Kilgore, Kathy Senn, Tim (Nancy) Senn, and Terry (Jessica) Senn.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill Downs Jr.; grandson, William “Billy” Downs IV; brother, Donald Senn; her parents - stepfather and mother, Edwin and Delia Johnson, birth father, George Senn, and her mother and father-in-law, Bill, and Martha Downs.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jeanne’s nieces, Cheryl, Joanne, and Donna for the wonderful care they provided Jeanne in her final years. Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 PM, Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue in Superior, and will conclude with a PEO Memorial Service that will begin at 6:45 PM.

Visitation will resume at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1708 John Avenue, Superior, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Funeral Service with Pastor Michelle Rowell officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be Jeanne’s grandchildren. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Superior.

