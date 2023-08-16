Jean R. Sharp, loving wife and mother, passed away on August 2, 2023. Born May 7, 1933, to Walter and Oral Sommars, Jean graduated from Verndale H.S., married, and moved to Duluth with her new husband. Jean had worked in the Duluth school system as an assistant with the Head Start program, and later, she began her own daycare business. She volunteered with a number of community organizations. Jean enjoyed flower gardening, collecting dolls, reading, and daily walks on the many trails in Duluth. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include Lawrence, her husband of 71 years, and their c hildren: Kathleen (Peter) Sylvester, of Alborn, Elaine Boone, Nancy Schweiger, Loren Sharp, all of Duluth, Linda (Steven) Cutshall, of Las Vegas, Nevada. She enjoyed having an active role in the lives of her six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also one brother, Larry Sommars. The family would like to thank Jean’s Marywood caregivers and the staff of Essentia Hospice for their compassionate care. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.