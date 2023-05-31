Aug. 6, 1969 - Dec. 25, 2022

DULUTH, Minn. - Jean Potopinski, 53, Duluth, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 25, in Solvay House.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth. A meal will follow. Please RSVP on Facebook or by calling Aaron Potopinski. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Amery Class of 87’ Memorial Scholarship mailed to Matt Nygaard, 4915 N. Winchester Ave., Chicago, Ill. 60640.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota.