Jean Karen Askeland Laundergan, age 82, died from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Duluth, Minnesota. Jean is survived by her son, Jeff (Jeanette) Laundergan; and their sons, Jacob and Jonah, of Esko, Minnesota; her son, Jeremy Laundergan (Rebecca Butler); and their sons, John and Michael Butler of Duluth, Minnesota; and her sister, Margaret Askeland of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada. She is preceded in death by her husband, J Clark Laundergan; mother and father, Viola and Warren Askeland; and sister, Judith Askeland.

Jean graduated from Duluth East High School and the University of Minnesota Duluth with a degree in Elementary Education. After teaching In Bloomington, Minnesota and Ames, Iowa, she spent the majority of her career at the University Minnesota Duluth as an Administrative Assistant for multiple departments including the Department of Engineering. Jean was active in St. Andrews by the Lake Episcopal church, the Duluth Women’s Club, and P.E.O. Chapter AL. Jean enjoyed outdoor activities in Duluth including sailing, skiing, and biking and spent her relaxation time playing bridge, cooking, baking, reading and knitting.

Visitation will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 5-7 pm, and a Funeral will be held on Monday, January 2 at St. Andrews by the Lake, 2802 Minnesota Ave, Duluth at 11:00am. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home (218) 727-3555 and you can sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Laundergan’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising efforts are appreciated as Jean is the third generation in our family to suffer from this disease: http://act.alz.org/goto/laundergan