Jean Hanson (McConnell)

After spending much of 2022 battling breast cancer Jean suffered a stroke while at her winter home in Palmview, Texas, and passed away on March 19, 2023, at the age of 67. A lifelong Duluth resident, she grew up in Fond Du Lac and lived for many years in the Woodland and Lakeside neighborhoods. Jean graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1974 and retired in 2012 after 30 years of service with St. Louis County. An expert crafter, Jean also enjoyed golf, traveling, and her precious pooch, Jake. Preceded in death by her parents Lois Marshall and Paul E. McConnell, her sister Kathy (Katie) Donahue and brother Tim. Survived by her devoted husband, Dave Hanson, son Dan Campbell, grandson Shea, brothers Mike, Pat, Jim, Kevin, Paul (P.D.), and sister Mary Eye. May she rest in peace. A memorial service will be held at The Buffalo House, 2590 Guss Road, Duluth, MN 55810 on August 19, 2023, at noon.