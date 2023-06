July 18, 1959 - June 28, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Jean A. Dotterwick, 63, Superior, Wis., died Wednesday, June 28, in Essentia-St. Maryโ€™s Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Downs Funeral Home in Superior. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 6, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Superior. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.