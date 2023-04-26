Janice Mae Fosness, 80, of Proctor Minnesota passed away November 2nd, 2022.

She was born on August 14th, 1942 and was raised in Alborn.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and Hjalmer Fosness, brother Pete Fosness, sister Marlene Anding, and sister Annette Rohan.

She is survived by daughters Wendy Kleiner and Kristi (Dennis) Johnson, grandson Brody Johnson (Delila Orlowski), brother Warren Fosness, sister Pat (Clyde) Johnson, sister Irene Bassa, sister Kathy Herbert, and many nieces and nephews.

She worked as a seamstress at several businesses over the years, including Proctor Canvas and Stearns Manufacturing.

Private family services will be held in Alborn on Memorial Day weekend.