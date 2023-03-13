Janice M. Zinter

Janice (Jan) M. Zinter, age 83 of Holyoke, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Essentia Health - Moose Lake Hospital surrounded by family. She was born on September 16, 1939 in New York, the daughter of Leslie and Anna (Garland) McCabe. Jan married Ernie on August 16, 1958 in New York. Ernie’s job moved them often, living in several places in upstate New York and northern Minnesota. She retired after a long career from Younkers in Duluth. Jan was blessed with six grandchildren, who were the light of her life. The love and devotion of family and friend Cindy fulfilled her wish to live at home after Ernie passed away.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ernie and brother William McCabe. She is survived by children, Ralph (Darla) Zinter, Kevin (Corrine) Zinter, and Terri (Brent) Carlson; grandchildren, Kayla, Kody and Ryan Zinter, Kristen McCuskey, Sara and Kirk Carlson; sister, Debra (Frank) Susice; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Myrtis) Zinter and Russ Olson; sisters-in-law, Audrey (Dan) Kavanaugh, Renee (Dennis) Laubach and Laurel Olson; extended family and friends.

Visitation to be held from 1:00-2:00pm on Sunday, March 19, memorial service at 2:00pm with dinner reception following at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Puppa’s Pals (Animal Rescue Service).