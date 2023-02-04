Janet Millea Bye, 97, died January 23, 2023 in Minnetonka. She was born November 7, 1925 in Duluth to Mark J. Millea and Florence Johnson Millea. She was raised in West Duluth and graduated from Denfeld in 1943. During World War II, she worked for the Walter Butler Shipbuilders in Duluth before moving to Minneapolis to attend the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1947.

On July 3, 1948, she married Richard ‘Dick’ Lister Bye, the brother of her best friend, Katherine Bye (Murphy). After Dick graduated from law school at the University, they returned to Duluth, where Dick practiced law and Janet served the community while raising their three children.

Among other things, Janet served as President of the Duluth Junior League, Northwood Children’s Home, Law Wives of the 11th District Bar Association, and the Friends of the Duluth Public Library; was a Trustee of the St. Louis County Heritage and Arts Center and of First United Methodist Church; was a board member of the Duluth Automobile Association, St. Lukes Hospital (secretary), and the Duluth Superior Symphony Association (secretary). She was active in PEO and the Women’s Club. She contemplated running for Duluth City Council but demurred after Dick said that nobody would vote for a recently divorced woman. In addition to activities and achievements, Janet and Dick were long time season ticket holders to the Symphony, Duluth Playhouse, and UMD Hockey.

Janet inherited her love of music from her Irish father and was particularly fond of opera (telling one of her grandchildren that Pavarotti could leave his shoes under her bed anytime). The sounds of music frequently wafted through her home - live piano and voice from Janet, Saturday afternoon at the Met radio broadcasts, or from her extensive collection of records and, later, CD’s.

Dick and Janet built a cabin on Lake Beauregard in Northern Wisconsin in 1971. There they enjoyed entertaining friends and living the cabin life - walking, swimming, boating, golf and tennis in the summer, and cross country skiing and snowmobiling in the winter.

In 1997, Janet and Dick retired to Bella Vista, AR, where they continued to enjoy golf, tennis and serving their community. After Dick died in May 2007, Janet returned to Duluth, and in 2017 she moved to the Twin Cities to be nearer to family.

In a 1994 time capsule, she wrote she wanted to be remembered “as a caring person, a person who likes people and new experiences, a faithful friend and a pretty good mother.”

Janet is survived by daughter, Kristine Bye Strandness (Paul) of Wayzata; sons, Richard L. Bye, Jr. (Deborah McComber) of Morristown, N.J., and Jonathan M. Bye (Susan) of Minneapolis; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a brother Mark J. Millea (Esther) of Juneau, Alaska and their two children. A private service for family will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra or the First United Methodist Church.

More at www.cremationsocietyofmn.com