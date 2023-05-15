Janet L. Ierien, 83, of Proctor, passed away on Friday May 12, 2023, in Essentia Health, Miller Dwan Hospital. She was born in Duluth on September 13, 1939, to Ole and Daisy Anderson. Janet graduated from Duluth Central High School. She married Thomas Ierien in Duluth. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Janet had worked in childcare, and at St. Mary’s Hospital as an Aide in Sterile Processing. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, time spent with family, handwork, watching sports, and she loved the MN Twins baseball team.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Dale and Wesley, and a sister Joyce Bostrom.

She is survived by her sons Barry (Jillian) Ierien, and Bradley (Lisa) Ierien, grandchildren Trevor, Heidi, Rory, Maggie, and Natalie, great-granddaughter Bella, and three nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023, from 10AM to 11AM Funeral Service in Williams-Lobermeier-Boettcher Funeral Home. 3208 W. 3rd St. Duluth, MN 55805. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery.