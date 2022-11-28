Janet Joanne Jurek, 81, of Duluth, died on November 27, 2022 with her family by her side. She had battled dementia for several years and had needed family and friends to care for her until she came to the assisted living community at Elysian. Janet was born to Joanne and Harold Eagle in Duluth on February 8, 1941 and lived in West Duluth during her growing-up years. She was a graduate of Denfeld HS class of 1959. She met her husband, Jerome Jurek in 1959 and they were married in Duluth, May 25th 1963. They built their own home in Hermantown where they lived and raised three daughters.

Janet was a member of the Munger Good Fellowship Club, Red Hats Society, and attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She worked as a substitute lunch lady at Hermantown schools in her spare time, but her full time job was being a wife and mother. She loved shopping and going out to eat with family and friends. She was always ready to lend a hand or join along with the group, never wanting to be left out of the festivities. She enjoyed traveling, especially to see their grandkids both near and far. Snowmobiling and camping was a hobby they enjoyed with their family and friends. Later, as the girls graduated from high school, Jerome and Janet took up cruising street rods.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Eagle.

Janet is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jerome; daughters, LeAnn (Mark) Paulson, Jennifer (Dennis) Francisco, and Tracy (Seth) Draper; and her 7 grandkids, Tanner and Dylan Paulson, Sarah, Jada, and Tony Francisco, Zane and Noah Draper.

The family would like to thank the staff of Elysian for the wonderful care they provided Janet in the last months and to the Kindred Hospice Team for their support as well.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Lawrence Church, 2410 Morris Thomas Rd, with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com