Janet B. Bignall

Janet Bernice (Copt) Bignall, 70, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 21, 2022. Jan was born on April 21, 1952, to Bernice and Milton Copt in Cloquet, Minn. She grew up on her family farm in Floodwood, Minn. She attended Floodwood schools and graduated in 1970. Jan earned her LPN license in 1971 and worked the majority of her career as an emergency room nurse at Itasca Medical Center. In 1974, Jan married Barney Bignall. They made their home in Grand Rapids where they raised their three sons. Jan was active in many social and civic groups including the Lake Country Power Scholarship Committee, the Hill City Lions Club, the Eagles Club and the Itasca DFL, among others. While she was generous with her time to these organizations, her greatest joy was being mom and grandmother. She loved to support her children and grandchildren in all their activities. Jan loved adventure and spoke fondly of roadtrips she took in her GT350 in her youth. She was an incredibly social person. A trip to the store could turn into a multi-hour event if she ran into people she knew. Jan enjoyed traveling and making new friends along the way.

Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Bernice Copt; and husband, Barney Bignall. She is survived by her three sons, Brian (Betsy) Bignall of Bemidji, Minn., Paul (Sarah) Bignall of Grand Rapids and Chris (Tara) Bignall of Grand Rapids; her brother, Leonard (Sharon) Copt of St. Paul, Minn.; six grandchildren, Sidney, Joe, Olivia, Ethan, Dakota and Avery; her sister-in-law, Peggy (Ed) Schagh of Grand Rapids; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

A celebration of life is planned for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com