Janet Ann Noland passed away at 86 at Aspen health and rehab in Hawthorne, WI on January 2nd, 2023.

Janet was born in Superior, WI on July 31st, 1936 to Edward and Mernnie Kotter.

Janet graduated from Central High School in 1954. She was married to the love of her life Frank for 69 years.

Janet worked at St Mary’s hospital in Duluth, MN in the burn unit. She was known as the “PTA Lady” in the 80s at the Blaine elementary school. Janet was in the women’s club of Superior for many years, was on the Superior school board and also participated in many other volunteer groups.

Janet is survived by her husband Frank. Daughter Paula Miller (Don), Son Matthew Noland (Sharon). Grandchildren Mak, Ann, Alex, Grant, Gracelynn. Brother Roger Kotter, Sister Rita Kotter and many great-grandchildren.

Our family would like to thank Aspen health and rehab and a special thank you to Harmony House for their care and kindness.

Service will be held Friday May 26th, 2023 -9am visitation, 10am service at the Cremation Society of MN 4100 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN 55807. Burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery 8402 Tower Avenue Superior, WI after the service.