Jane R. Joki, age 66 of Cloquet, MN passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Miller Dwan Hospital in Duluth. She was born February 18, 1956 in Cloquet, the daughter of Ernest and Rosella (DoMoe) Joki. Jane graduated from Cloquet High School in 1974 and worked for Inter-Faith Care Center in Carlton, retiring in 2014. She was a member of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton where she had served on the church council, the call committee, and other church social activities. Jane loved needle point with plastic canvas, working on her yard, and going to Park Avenue Fitness. She especially loved children.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two sisters, Mary (Don) Ebb and Anne (Edwin) Weber; nieces, Jessica (Edward) Mallett, Chelsea Weber, Sadie (Melissa) Weber; great-niece, Lennon Jane Weber; special friends, Denise and Fred Swanson, and Bob and Peggy DeCaigny; and her church family at Bethesda Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Carlton, followed with a luncheon in the church social hall. Spring inurnment will be at New Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.