Jane Elizabeth (Morse) LeBlanc (88) died peacefully August 21, 2023. Jane was born November 23, 1934 to Floyd and Virginia Morse in Duluth, Mn where she was a lifelong resident. Jane married Lloyd LeBlanc on August 11, 1950. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom for many years to her 6 children. Later on, she worked at Duluth Avionic, Chris Jensen and the Black Steer Steakhouse where she worked for many years. After she retired, she worked for many local elections. She also worked for the Census Bureau traveling all over Minnesota to get accurate population counts. Her final job was working estate sales with her son Aaron, and she did this well into her 80’s. Jane was an active member of the Arnold Lutheran church where she would quilt with her friends and would make Pasty’s every year. Jane was a member of the monthly sewing club for over 40 years where she and her friends would rotate who was hosting. Over the years she knitted all her kids a Mary Maxim sweater. She taught her kids how to Knit, crochet, sew, and embroider along with some of her grandkids. (This included the boys!)

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lloyd and siblings Wally and Donald as well as numerous sister and brother in laws.

Jane is survived by her children Rene (Fran) LeBlanc, Jody (Michelle) LeBlanc, Jamie (Donna) LeBlanc, Aaron (Patty) LeBlanc, Wendy (Wayne) Kujawa, Tami (Joel) Fellbaum; brothers Thomas Morse, Douglas (Gerry) Morse; sister Jean (Terry) Moen; 14 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren, and long-time friend Joan.

We would like to give special a thank you to the staff and residents at Viewcrest and Essentia Hospice for the compassionate care and friendship you gave our mother: Sue, Lori, Tasha, Corvelle, Sammy, Jama, Vicki Todd, and many others.

Visitation to be held Monday August 28 at 2:00 pm with funeral service immediately following at 3:00 pm at The Cremation Society of Duluth.