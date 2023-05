Oct. 31, 1924 - Dec. 30, 2022

TWO HARBORS, Minn. - Jane Anderson, 98, Two Harbors, Minn., died Friday, Dec. 30, in Barross Cottage.

A funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 5, at First Baptist Church in Two Harbors. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cavallin Funeral Home in Two Harbors.