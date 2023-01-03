Jane Anderson

Jane Lois (Benson) Anderson, age 98, a long-time Two Harbors resident, died on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Barross Cottage, and now is with her Lord and Savior.

Jane was born on October 31, 1924 at the hospital in Two Harbors to Peter Severn and Jennie Olae (Johnson) Benson. She and her two siblings grew up in the family home built by her father. She attended the local elementary school and graduated from Two Harbors High School.

On the day after graduation, June 5, 1943, Jane married Wayne Anderson in Two Harbors at the Bethlehem Lutheran Parsonage with Rev. Tetlie officiating. During their early married years, Jane lived in Chicago with relatives while Wayne was overseas during WWII. After the war ended, they returned to Two Harbors and raised their family in the same home that Jane grew up in. During later years, they spent over 20 years wintering in Tucson, AZ and returning to the “North Shore” for the summer/fall months. Wayne died on December 29, 2009 after 66 years of marriage to Jane.

Jane was the daughter, wife, mother and grandmother that was always at home. She was the main caregiver for her father who lived with her family for many years. She was the homemaker raising her children and the grandmother who was available to babysit. Bowling and Moose Lodge events were her activities away from home.

Cooking was a large part of Jane’s life. She prepared many delicious meals with all the fixings! As her late husband would often say, “Mama is a good cook!” A favorite pastime for her was looking through magazines and cookbooks to find interesting recipes. Clippings of recipes and stacks of cookbooks were always piled high beside her easy chair.

Jane proudly shared her remarkable crocheting skills with others. Family members over the years have enjoyed the adorable movie character creations (Little Mermaid, Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz, etc.) that she was so talented in making. She also liked to play card games, win at Bingo and look for the big payout on scratch cards. However, her favorite activity was finding the “good deal” at garage sales and thrift stores. Her “bargains” kept toys on the floor for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jane is survived by 4 children: Lynn (Steve) Marker of Edina, MN, Thomas (Evonne) Anderson of Duluth, MN, Sharon (Mark) Kettner of Two Harbors, MN, and Nancy Chose of Lake Mills, IA. She is survived by 8 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by many.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by great-grandson Isaiah Luke Mattson and siblings Burton Benson, Florence (Benson) Lunz and Grace Benson.

The family thanks the staff at Lakeshore Ecumen - The Fountains, Barross House/Cottage, Lake View Hospital and St. Luke’s Hospice Duluth for the loving care they provided Jane over the last few months.

Jane’s funeral service will be at 11 AM on Monday, June 5, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Two Harbors. Interment will be at the Lakeview Cemetery. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.