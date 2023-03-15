Jan Marc Resberg of Superior, Wisconsin was born in Duluth, Minnesota on December 9, 1947 to Alvin and Irene (Patnaude) Resberg. He passed away on March 11, 2023 of pancreatic cancer. He felt grateful for having had the many experiences life offered him and for the hundreds of people who allowed him to share in their stories and journeys. Friends and relatives often described his life as an adventure starting as a Benedictine Monk and ending as he would say a devout atheist. He would describe his life as one of service and serendipity.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his niece Kimberly Omer-Holland, and cousin Jack R. McDonald. He is survived by his brother Tim (Kathy) Resberg, sisters Beth Williams, Kathy Resberg, nephews and nieces Eric (Julie) Resberg, Aaron (Tracy Meyers) Resberg, Chris (Mandie) Resberg, Mike (Jesse) Gannucci, Britt Williams, Andrea (Cullen) Flaherty, Paige (Mike) Claflin, Amy (Mike Derrick) Resberg. His aunt Carol (Jack) Paquette, Margaret Patnaude, special cousin Bob McDonald, many grand nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

A sincere thank you to the healthcare professionals at St. Luke’s Hospice and Superior Rehabilitation Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 7 from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Black Woods Event Center in Proctor, MN. Memorials are preferred and may be directed to Heifer International, Proctor Area Historical Society, or Lake Superior Free Thinkers.