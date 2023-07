Janet M. “Jan” Granquist, 82, of Two Harbors, formerly of Duluth, went to be with her Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Visitation 12 noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service Saturday, August 5, 2023 at the Revive City Church. 1830 East 1st St in Duluth. Burial at Oneota Cemetery. Please visit www.wlbduluth.com to leave a condolence message. Arrangements by Williams Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home.