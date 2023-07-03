James W. Schneller

James “Jimmy” Schneller 78 passed away June 25th, 2023 at Solvay House in Duluth with his wife at his side.

Their daughter Pepper passed five years ago which brought the greatest of loss and sorrow. Faith and Hope now bring a brilliant joy. Once again, Jim can embrace and lift up those he has loved. Comfort is knowing they are all together again in the heavens.

His beloved wife and “sweetie” Paula -- 47 years together, his grandchildren; Imani, little Pepper, and his prince Trey who have been a gift like no other, the kiddo’s parents Laura & Lon, family, and friends will indeed feel his loss deeply. They will miss their husband. Papa, brother, friend. What will deliver them through this sadness will be memories filled with great love. He will forever be in their hearts.

Jimmy was born to John and Ann (McDonough) Schneller in St. Paul, Mn. He was child #5 in a group of 11 siblings. There was proud Irish heritage and he was lucky enough to travel to his ancestral Galway, Ireland.

Jim enlisted in the US Navy. He served as a Corpsman (medic) in a Marine Corp unit. They went to Viet Nam. He saw the world.

“Chef Jimmy” He worked as a chef all of his life. It was his creative gift and special talent. He cooked for presidents & locals, developed concepts & specs, rocked the line, drank iced coffee before it became a thing, attended the CIA, carved ice, earned honors, created dishes people loved, and became a Corporate/Executive Chef. But it was the meatballs, the sauce and Papa butter noodles that earned five stars from his grandchildren. Jim was immensely proud of doing the work and becoming a freemasonry in the Shrine.

Jim said many times he had an abundant life. The treasure was having people in his life who he shared love, laughter, tears, and joy with. He and Paula took road trips near and far all across this nation, and when their feet ended up in an ocean life was good, very good. Jimmy lived, he got back up, he was strong and gentle, he beat the odds but never won the lottery, he could make you laugh, he could call bs when he saw it, he believed in God, he felt honor-loyalty-integrity were important, and when he loved you....it was the best.

As a child Jimmy would take excursions from St. Paul to Wisconsin hopping freight trains. Sometimes it required running faster then RR security and their billy clubs. Years ago an ore train was passing through Lief Erickson Park, and he said to his wife “let’s go.” He ran and hopped on the ladder, held out his hand and lifted her up. They road the rails together for a lifetime. She has been known to say she would gladly hop a train with him to any destination .... all over again.

A private ceremony will be held.