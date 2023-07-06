James W. Otterson

James Wesley Otterson (June 2, 1926- July 3, 2023)

Jim was born in 1926 to John Wesley Otterson and Mina Stocke Otterson. He grew up in Duluth. He graduated from Denfeld High School in 1944, and enlisted in the Navy the following day. During World War II, he served on the U.S.S. Saratoga aircraft carrier in the Pacific. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a degree in business. He married Gladys Karlstrand, from Proctor, MN, on November 23, 1951. James and Gladys raised five children. He worked as an accountant in Hoyt Lakes for the Erie Mining Company, and served on the local school board. They later moved to Janesville, WI, in 1962, where he worked for the Parker Pen Company.

He was active in the First Lutheran Church in Janesville, and the Sons of Norway. He loved golfing, and taking summer lake trips. Jim had a great sense of humor and was a friend to all. He kept up with technological advances and followed the stock market even at age 97.

His wife Gladys passed away at age 91 in 2021. Jim passed away at 97, and was laid to rest at the Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by five children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.