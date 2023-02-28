James Thomas Watson (Jim) 72, of Stacy MN, passed away February 16 2023, at home on his own terms, with family by his side. Jim was born in Duluth MN, on September 22 1950 to Donald P. and Mary K. (Matthew) Watson.

Jim attended St. James Parochial School in West Duluth MN, graduated class of 1968 from Duluth Cathedral, and attended St. Scholastica for two years. Through mutual friends, he met and fell in love with Joan DeRungs from Moose Lake MN. They married on September 2 1978, beginning an adventure across Minnesota that would take them from the Proctor/Duluth area to Coon Rapids and Albert Lea, eventually settling in Stacy for the last 30 years.

Jim spent most of his twenties working in many different fields, cruising the twin ports on his motorcycle, and living his youth to the fullest with friends and siblings. Once he married and settled down, he found his path as a day care provider running Mr. Mom’s daycare, a very rare (for the time) male run daycare option. Eventually, as his own children grew up, he would leave the day care business to devote himself to volunteer work at places such as Family Pathways and LILA in Forest Lake, MN.

Jim was talented in many areas, particularly in Music. From playing drums in high school and the Proctor Clown band, to singing in choirs all through school and various church choirs. Later in life, he was always involved in the music scene. This translated into a love of the MN Orchestra and the musicals of the Hennepin County Theater Trust, both of which he was an avid supporter of.

Jim’s final years revolved around caring for the wildlife in his backyard gardens and the large fishpond that was his pride and joy, watching MLS and Premier league soccer, and hanging on to as many quarters as he could during his monthly poker game with friends. Through it all he did all he could to keep his wife comfortable as her dementia took hold.

Jim was dearly loved and will be missed by his wife of 44 years Joan, children Matthew, Geoffrey and Katherine. His brothers Bill (Anna) of Lafayette CO, Donald of Proctor MN; sisters Mary Ellen (Sam) Krieger of Lindstrom MN and Anne of Proctor MN; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. We are blessed to have known and loved him for what was too short a time.

Jim was preceded in death by both parents and his brother Thomas Charles Watson.

A celebration of life with be held in early June among the spring wildlife he was so fond of.

When we die, we leave all that we had and take all that we were