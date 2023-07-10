James Mendesh

James Matthew Mendesh, age 62, of Maple Lake, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at his home.

James “Jim” Mendesh was born November 4, 1960, in Duluth, Minnesota to John and Carolyn (Wallstrom) Mendesh. Jim grew up in West Duluth, attending Fairmont Elementary and West Junior High School, graduating with the Class of 1979 from Duluth Denfeld High School. On August 12, 2007, Jim married Juleen Clemmens, formerly from Sand Creek, Wisconsin. Jim worked for 17 years as the Director of Facilities at The Retreat in Wayzata.

Jim will be lovingly remembered as a man of few words, but when he did speak, it truly mattered. He had a great sense of humor, (affectionately known as Bumps, Tata, and Bumpa), and drew inspiration from one of his favorites, Red Green. He was indeed quite a handy man, could fix nearly everything at work or at home, and had a knack for woodworking. He enjoyed being outdoors, either golfing or on his boat on the lake. Quick witted but also soft hearted, he cried at sentimental movies and TV ads with animals, preferring the old classics like Mayberry RFD and “The Untouchables”. And he made an awesome soda cracker pie.

He is survived by his wife, Juleen of Maple Lake; siblings, John (Judy) of Edina, Mary (Jim) Watts of Duluth, and Susan (Terry) Fitzgerald of Minneapolis; step-children Cassandra and Carston Olson, both of Maple Lake; children, Erica (Eric) Sonnenberg of St. Anthony, Abigayle (Grant) Squires of St. Anthony, and Joseph (fiancée, Katlin Pieters) of St. Louis Park; seven grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carolyn Mendesh.

Private Memorial Services will be held in late July. Memorials in honor of Jim may be directed to The Retreat in Wayzata. www.theretreat.org

