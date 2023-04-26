James L. Boese

Of Leisure World, AZ and Anoka, MN

Jim Boese, 78, passed away on February 26th, 2023 in Duluth, MN.

He was born in Sioux Falls, SD in 1944, raised in Parker, and graduated from SDSU with a doctorate in Pharmacy in 1967.

James united in marriage with Sandra K Rikansrud in 1967. He immediately began his lifelong career with Walgreens Drug. Jim & Sandy moved to Duluth, MN in 1970 where he finished his 40 year career as an extremely successful Pharmacist Store Manager for Walgreens. He achieved dozens of awards for top sales and success.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sandy Boese; his children, Jennifer Hill, Michael Boese & Samantha (Jim) DeArmond; grandchildren, Noah Hill, Tyler Boese, Reagan Hill, Rafe DeArmond & Briggs DeArmond; siblings, Judy (Boese) Schlunsen & Richard Boese.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tobias & Marie Boese; and siblings, Donna (Boese) Anderson & Norma (Boese) Sinning.

Jim was a rock to his family. He was so very loved, immensely respected and will be so deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00pm on May 13, 2023 at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 12:00pm.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.