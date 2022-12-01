James Joseph Intihar, 87, of Bella Vista AR, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 27, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. Jim was born May 22, 1935, in Eveleth, MN to Joseph and Angela Intihar.

He spent almost all of his career of teaching at Lakeside Elementary School in Duluth, MN. He loved teaching and working with kids, and they loved him back. When the school celebrated its 100th Anniversary in 1993 and was due to close, Jim retired.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph, and Angela; son, Jeff Intihar, daughter-in-law; Kristie Intihar; and granddaughter, Kaelyn.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 60 years and his daughter, Amy; three grandsons; and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will to be held at the Bella Vista Community Church, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712, or Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.