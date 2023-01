Sept. 15, 1940 - Jan. 8, 2023

SUPERIOR, Wis. - James “Jim” Misfeldt, 82, Superior, Wis., died Sunday, Jan. 8, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Superior. The Rev. Father James Tobolski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be at a later date in St. Francis Cemetery.

Arrangements by Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.