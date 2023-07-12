James “Jim” Frank Urbanski passed away on May 13, 2023 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary; and sister, Barbara (William) Schiller. Survived by twin, Jean (Bob) Kari; and sister, Margaret (Robert) Braun; nephews, Blaine, Michael and Derek Kari, Donald Schiller, and Ryan Braun; nieces, Kathy Palmquist and Alyssa Rink. Jim was an avid Vikings fan and worked at Goodwill for over 30 years. Visitation 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 until the start of A Memorial Service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Dougherty Funeral Home 600 E Second Street, Duluth, MN 55805. Interment at Polish Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-355