James J. Malinowski

James (Jim) Malinowski graduated from Central High School in 1965. After graduation, he went to college for one year and took up electronics. He worked in various jobs within the Twin Ports, then started working at Cable TV in Duluth for many years before transferring to the Iron Range. He worked on the Range for many years but had to retire early due to a serious back injury.

Jim loved playing his accordion. He was an accordion player for The former Tri-Lighters old time polka band.

Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and sister Diane (Gus Rovello). He is survived by his twin brother John and his wife Jean Malinowski.

Jim was a kind and gentle person, who will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to Jim’s wishes, there will not be a funeral or memorial service.