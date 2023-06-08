James H. Brutger

Jim Brutger, 90, of Duluth died peacefully on May 30th, 2023. He was born Oct. 23rd, 1932, in Minneapolis to Madeline Berg and Philip Brutger. Jim grew up in Waite Park and graduated in 1950. He went on to graduate with a BS in Art Education from St. John’s in 1954, then earn his master’s degree at U of MN and a certificate at Zhejiang Academy of Fine Arts, China. Jim was married to his HS sweetheart, Marjorie Theisen, for 69 years. He joined the US Army 1954-1956. He taught art education for 45 years and was head of UMD’s Art Dept. 1974-1984. He also led multiple art groups in China and England. Jim has received many awards for his art and leadership, and has served on many boards. Jim enjoyed photography, painting, printmaking, woodworking, and spending time with family at his cabin.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter Mary Brutger. He is survived by his wife, Marge; children, Steve (Linda) Brutger, Diane Brutger, Brian Brutger, Joe Brutger, Ray (Tammy) Brutger, Peggy (Matt) Haugen; grandkids, Garret (Kara) Johnson, Jenny Brutger, Chris Brutger, Charlie Haugen, Emma Haugen, Kendra Brutger, and many great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, & cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Our Saviors Church 4831 Grand Ave, Duluth, MN. Visitation at 12pm, service at 1pm. Refreshments following service.

Thank you to St. Luke’s ICU and hospice nurses for the great care that was provided.