James E. Klosowski passed away at his Duluth home due to medical issues on June 30, 2023. Jim was a lifelong resident born in Duluth June 5 1975 to Edward Klosowski and Susan C. Klosowski. Jim was employed at Woodland Liquor Store and previously employed at Daves Towing Service and Arrowhead Transit. He is survived by his mother Susan C. Klosowski, sister Carrie (Max) Pinsonnault and children Orion Klosowski and Vanessa Hennek. Jim was preceded in death by his father Edward Klosowski. Jim will be entered into rest at Calvary Cemetery following a private family service. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation