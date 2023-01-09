James Bodin

James Ferguson Bodin, of Lake Elmo, MN and Wascott, WI died January 3, 2023, in Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN, at the age of 78.

Born February 17, 1944, in Duluth, MN, Jim graduated from East High School in 1962 and from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1969. He began his law practice with his father-in-law at Edwards, Edwards and Bodin, where he practiced Indian and Real Estate law. Jim continued his practice as a highly respected real estate attorney and founded St. Louis County Title Co. in 1972. The title company grew into a family business including his wife and three sons. Jim continued to work and mentor his three sons throughout his life as attorney for Guardian Title in Maplewood, MN, Boundary Title and St. Louis Title in Duluth.

Jim enjoyed being with his family at their cabin which he built with his wife on Bond Lake in Wascott, WI in 1980. Jim was a ‘car guy’ and enjoyed being a member and officer of the Suburban Corvette Club of Minneapolis. He loved driving his Corvette on many Corvette adventures throughout the United States. Jim was an avid scuba diver and traveled around the equator on many trips with his wife through Viking Diver Club in Duluth. He also loved vacationing in Naples, Florida, and Curacao in the Caribbean. Jim was a charter Minnesota Wild season ticket holder.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Enerd and Ruth Bodin, and sister, Cheryl Hable.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia G.; sons, James E. (Tracey) Bodin, Kenneth V. (Lisa) Bodin, and Kurtis A. Bodin; and grandchildren, Meagan, Ella, Benjamin, Luke, Colton, and Laney. He was well loved and will be missed by his many friends and family.

Visitation will be on Friday, January 13th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, WI. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 14th at Noon until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service at Glen Avon Presbyterian Church, 2105 Woodland Ave., Duluth, MN.

Direct memorials to Glen Avon Youth Hockey or the charity of your choice.

