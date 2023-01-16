Jacqueline “Jackie” Johanna (Amys) Rukavina, age 93, of Duluth, Minnesota went to be with the Lord on January 15, 2023 at Edgewood Vista.

She was born October 16, 1929 in Superior, Wisconsin to Peter and Esther (Peterson) Amys.

Jackie met Robert Rukavina Sr. in Duluth and they were married on March 17, 1957.

Jackie worked at Zayre Shoppers City and retired from Western National Bank.

She was an excellent cook and loved to bake, knit and do jigsaw puzzles.

She also enjoyed the time she spent socializing with her friends at Commonwealth Estates.

She was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, the Slovenian Union of America and Bundles of Love Charity.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sisters, Geraldine Aleckson (James) and Nancy Schofield (Robert).

Survived by children: Robert (Marilyn) Rukavina Jr, Julie (Michael) Keenan and Mark (Sheila) Rukavina.

Grandchildren: Jared Keenan, Maggie (Joe) Crespin; Ryan (Cali), Joseph and Matthew Rukavina.

Great-Grandchildren: Miyah Crespin and baby girl Rukavina due in May.

Siblings: Joyce (Bill) Thomas, Esther Nolan, Patricia Asbury, Dianna Marquart, Carolyn Amys, Andrea (Don) Midbon, Peter (Barb) Amys and Jeffrey (Lori) Amys.

A special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Vista and Caring Edge.

Mass of Christian burial at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 610 - 99th Ave West, Duluth, MN 55808 at 11 AM on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

She was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.