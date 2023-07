Born Sept 22, 1999 and lost his battle with drugs July 4, 2023. He was 23. Born in N. Dakota and grew up in Duluth. He was a talented artist, loved skateboarding and had a kind heart. He will be forever missed by his father Scott Love, daughter Ivy Milinkovich, and grandmother Kathy Dallum. Mom Tammy, sister Jordan and brothers Jonathan, Jayden Rudnik. Many friends and relatives. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Soar like the Eagles!