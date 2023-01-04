Jacklyn Allar

Jacklyn (Jackie) Allar, age 86, of Blair, WI and formerly of Spooner, WI passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Grandview Care Center in Blair, WI.

Jackie Allar was born January 17, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of John and Mildred (Brooks) Lewis. She was raised and educated in Bloomer, WI and then Spooner, WI where she graduated from high school. On August 2, 1954, Jackie was joined in marriage to Kenneth Allar. Jackie and Ken settled in Spooner, WI where Jackie gave birth to her three sons. In 1959, the family moved to Silver Bay, MN where they had their fourth child, a daughter. While in Silver Bay, Jackie worked for Silver Bay State Bank that would become 1st Northwest Bank and then Norwest Bank. Jackie and Ken would spend over 40 years in Silver Bay before moving back to Spooner, WI in 2000. Together they would enjoy their summers in Spooner and then winter in Arizona. Ken passed away in 2009 and Jackie continued living in Spooner until 2016 when she moved to Arcadia, WI. During her life, Jackie enjoyed playing volleyball, golf, and participating in bowling leagues. She also knit and crocheted for friends and family. She was an active member of United Protestant Church in Silver Bay and attended Spooner United Methodist Church. She loved to spend time talking with others, weather it was an old friend or a new acquaintance. Her twists on common sayings would always give family and friends a good laugh.

Jackie is survived by her four children, David (Terrie) Allar of Ottertail, MN, Barry Allar of Seattle, WA, Kevin (Travis Przybilla) Allar of Arcadia, WI, Debra (Rick) Baune of Tabor, SD; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren (with another on the way); three siblings, Bill (Judy) Lewis of Spooner, Marilyn Bitney of Pflugerville, TX, Roselyn (Jerry) Eddy of Onalaska, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ken.

A gathering to celebrate Jackie’s life will be held later to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to any charity of the donor’s choice in Jackie’s honor.

