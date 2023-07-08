Jack Eugene Jussila was born on March 20, 1951, to Waino and Mabel (Niemi) Jussila in Duluth, Minnesota. The third of four children, he spent his childhood days in Floodwood, MN. He graduated from Floodwood High School and continued on to Hibbing Community College. He worked at the Duluth, Missabe, and Iron Range Railway until his retirement. He married DeAnn Paulson on October 23, 1976, and together they lovingly shared two children, Megan and Thomas. Jack enjoyed the great outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, and listening to music. He was a kind, quiet, and caring man who found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and visiting with friends. He spent his later days on Island Lake where he loved sitting fireside enjoying the lake views. Jack bravely fought a short illness and passed peacefully on June 13, 2023. His celebration of life service will be held July 15, 2023, with a 10:30am visitation and 11:30am service at the Island Lake Park Pavilion (7204 Rice Lake Rd, Duluth, MN 55803).

Jack is survived by his two children Megan (Matthew) Abdel, and Thomas (Rachel Scarfone) Jussila. He was Papa Juice to his three cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Victoria, and Benjamin Abdel. He is survived by brothers Roland (Susan) Jussila and Denny (Linda) Jussila, and his sister Ann (Rick Chornuk) Jussila, as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Matthew 11:28-30

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”