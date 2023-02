Irene Mae (Simi) Juutilainen, 97, passed away on January 27, 2023. Preceded in death by parents, Carl & Lydia Simi; husband, Harold; sons, David & James. Survived by daughters, Susan & Jane Juutilainen; daughter-in-law, Kathy Juutilainen and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation February 19, 2023 10:00 a.m., Memorial Service at 11:00 Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel, 1580 Century Point., Eagan, MN 55121. Burial in Esko, MN at a later date.