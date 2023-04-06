Irene Florence Lueck, 96, of Laramie, WY formerly of Duluth, MN passed away on September 10, 2022 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital with family present.

She was born in Toivola, MN on June 22, 1926 to the late Abraham and Hilda (Hakela) Sandstrom.

Irene graduated from Toivola High School. Irene married her first husband, fellow Toivola graduate, Leslie C. Mathisen in 1944. Leslie preceded her in death in 1984. Irene married her second husband Paul W. Lueck in 1986.

She was a homemaker before working for the City of Duluth as a computer punch-card operator. Irene was a member of Trinity Luthern Church in Duluth. She enjoyed throwing dinner parties, playing cards (she was a great cheat at cribbage and May-I), bowling, spending time with her family and friends, and going to the cabin on Aerie Lake in Alborn, MN. When guests visited, she was always ready with coffee and snacks. She moved to Laramie in 2021 to be closer to family where she enjoyed going for drives and visiting her great grandson’s many animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents Abraham and Hilda Sandstrom; husbands Leslie Mathisen and Paul Lueck; daughter, Terri Ristow; siblings, Lillian San, Sulo Sandstrom, Olaf Sandstrom, and Walter Sandstrom.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Nanette (Patrick) Jesse of Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Susan (David) Winkler of Puyallup, WA, Nicole (Cameron) Twing of Laramie, WY, Brent Ristow of St. Paul, MN, and Michael Jesse of Kuwait; great grandchildren, Kaila Edwards and Maysen Twing; along with many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Memorial services will be held on May 6, 2023 in Duluth, Minnesota at Sunrise Funeral Home in Duluth, MN at 11:00 am. Following the services and luncheon, Irene will be interred at Sunrise Cemetery next to Leslie.