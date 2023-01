Ida J Bensen

(Newlander) 86 from Proctor passed peacefully surrounded by family on 12/23/2022. She is survived by her husband Charles of 63 years. Son Scott Bensen, Daughter Tammy Roark (Steve) Granddaughters Nadine Bensen and Emily Roark. Proceeded in death by her Grandsons Brandon Bensen and Elliott Roark. Service will be held in Floodwood June 2023.

